Missing Charleston woman’s body found in Spartanburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say the body of a missing woman has been found in Spartanburg County.
Investigators say the body of 28-year-old Celia Sweeney was found at a home on Ohenry Drive in Inman on Monday. In addition, Charleston police officials say the body of a person of interest in the case, identified as Buddy Allen Carr, was found in the home as well.
According to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Sweeney’s cause off death is blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death is a homicide.
Clevenger said an autopsy has not been performed on Carr yet, but Clevenger said none of the investigating agencies feel like there is a danger to the community.
Sweeney was reported missing to Charleston police on Feb. 28 by co-workers and friends.
Officers did a welfare check at Sweeney’s home and found she was missing along with her vehicle which was later discovered abandoned late Saturday night.
Investigators said they then identified a person of interest in the case who lived in Spartanburg.
“That’s when Charleston Police requested the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation,” CPD officials said.
A report states that the person of interest was also found dead at his home where Sweeney’s body was found.
“The person of interest has been identified as Buddy Allen Carr, 32,” police said."SLED is investigating the death of Carr."
The investigation into Sweeney’s death is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.