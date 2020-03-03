Horry County sees significant increase in voter turnout during Democratic primary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people in Horry County voted in Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary.
The numbers are higher than previous primaries.
More than 30,000 people voted Saturday, which nearly doubles the number from 2016 for the primary when voter turnout was just under 17,000. It’s even more than the more than 26,000 voters who hit the polls in 2008.
"It was a wonderful weekend,” Horry County Democratic Party Vice Chair Barbara Hake said. “The Democrats came out in record numbers."
Hake weighed in on why so many people voted this past Saturday.
"I think people are tired of the chaos, and people want some stability and a gentler hand at the helm,” she said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won more than 48% of the vote statewide.
In Horry County, he won by a similar margin, winning just under 44% of the vote.
Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second in Horry County with 22%.
Hake said Biden voters like how he has significant political experience.
"I think the stability of the fact that he was President Obama’s vice president and also the fact that Representative James Clyburn came out and supported him that gave him a tremendous boost,” Hake said.
The South Carolina GOP released a statement following Saturday’s election:
“The real winner of the South Carolina Democrat primary is President Trump. Democrats have spent all of their time reminding voters that they support policies that would increase taxes, strip away private health insurance, gut the Second Amendment and destroy our record-breaking economy. Their socialist agenda will be rejected in November when Americans come together to re-elect President Trump."
Some Republican voters planned to vote in an effort dubbed Operation Chaos in order to help President Donald Trump win again, but voters don’t register by party in South Carolina, so it’s impossible to tell just how many Republicans did that.
