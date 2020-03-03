Horry County Assessor’s Office to host Property Tax 101 class

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Assessor’s Office will host a Property Tax 101 class Tuesday night for residents to learn the basics of real property tax assessment in the county.
County leaders say it’s a seminar-style class where you’ll learn more about how property is taxed in Horry County, where the tax money goes and common tax exemptions.
The free course is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, however space is limited.
To register, click here.
Reporter Kate Merriman will have more on the course on WMBF News Today starting at 5 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.