Hemingway man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 15-year-old, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hemingway man was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, according to authorities.
A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states 29-year-od Jamar Daitrell Cochran was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The alleged sexual relations are said to have taken place in September 2019, authorities said.
Cochran is also accused of financial card fraud.
He is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
