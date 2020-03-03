HAPPENING TODAY: Stepmother charged in death of missing boy set to appear in court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Letecia Stauch, the woman accused in the death of her missing 11-year-old stepson, is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Stauch was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach. Her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was reported missing five weeks ago in Colorado.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. The boy still has family living in the Myrtle Beach area, including his mother and grandparents.
Authorities in Colorado said they have not located Gannon’s body.
Stauch faces charges of first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old of a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.
With the judge’s permission, WMBF News will stream Stauch’s court appearance live on our website, app and Facebook page.
