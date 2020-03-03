FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain chances become widespread and heavy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain chances are back in the forecast and continue for the next several days before cooler temperatures arrive later in the week.
As you are waking up, rain continues to fall to start your Tuesday. The rain has been steady overnight but will slowly taper off through the morning commute. A brief break arrives through the middle of the day. Highs will climb this afternoon into the mid-upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Our next round of rain arrives this evening as many of you are headed home from work.
The good news with the rain this evening is that it exits the area way before the morning commute on Wednesday. In fact, a nice break looks to arrive in between the rain chances later tonight. Wednesday morning will start off quiet with cloudy skies. While an isolated rain chance cannot be ruled out, most of the daytime hours are dry on Wednesday.
As we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, the rain chances quickly increase. The rain will turn heavy after sunset and continue through the overnight hours. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 60s despite the rain chances in the forecast.
That same rain will continue and be heavy in nature for the start of the day on Thursday. Expect a wet morning commute Thursday with some of the heaviest rain this week off and on throughout the day. The heaviest rain of the entire week looks to arrive for the second half of Thursday with ponding on the roadways a likely issue for the evening commute. Expect the rain to continue before clearing out by sunrise on Friday. Highs on Thursday will drop down into the low-mid 50s.
Rain totals for most spots will range between 1-3" with locally higher amounts possible. Most of the rain will fall from late Wednesday through Thursday.
We’re drying out by Friday and into the weekend with cooler weather. Look for highs in the upper 50s on Friday before dropping down into the low-mid 50s for the weekend.
