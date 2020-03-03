FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain chances become widespread and heavy

That same rain will continue and be heavy in nature for the start of the day on Thursday. Expect a wet morning commute Thursday with some of the heaviest rain this week off and on throughout the day. The heaviest rain of the entire week looks to arrive for the second half of Thursday with ponding on the roadways a likely issue for the evening commute. Expect the rain to continue before clearing out by sunrise on Friday. Highs on Thursday will drop down into the low-mid 50s.