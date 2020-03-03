CCU cancels travel abroad trips due to coronavirus concerns

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Concerns surrounding the coronavirus is impacting study abroad trips for Coastal Carolina University students.
The university announced on Monday that all CCU travel abroad trips that are planned for the near future that have not already departed are canceled until further notice.
The announcement impacts a few different University-sponsored education abroad programs, a program sponsored by CCU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and individual faculty travel.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The university is in the process of notifying students are who impacted by this decision.
The school said that the Maymester education abroad programs have not been canceled at this time and the university will continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak that is impacting people worldwide.
The university has also strongly recommended that CCU students returning from areas designated as level 3 or higher should self-isolate for 14 days when they get home.
Last week, the university said that it has been in contact with students who are taking part in study abroad programs. They strongly encouraged those in Italy to return home.
CCU officials said that they will accommodate students who return to campus and help them finish out their spring semester.
CCU students should check the university’s advisory page regularly for coronavirus updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.