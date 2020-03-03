2 arrested for ill treatment of animals in Lancaster County, 26 dogs seized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested and 26 dogs were seized following an investigation Friday in Lancaster County, deputies say.
Steppes Stagvelt Starwolf, 63, and Stevie Jenna Starwolf, 53, were arrested and charged with Ill Treatment of Animals, which carries a sentence of 180 days to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
They were released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.
Animal control officers responded to a welfare check on the animals believed to be at the home on Pageland Highway in Lancaster.
After no one answered the door at the home, officers saw two trash bags, which was found to have what is believed to be 10 dog carcasses, outside of the home with a foul smell, officers said.
Deputies saw dogs inside the house through the window. Some of them were running loose and others were left in crates.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the home.
Investigators made entry into the home and found 25 Huskies, with three puppies, and a cat.
Six of the adult dogs and two puppies were running loose in the home, and the rest of the dogs were cages, including two cages with two dogs each.
Authorities said some of the cage doors were locked with zip ties and the dogs appeared to have been in the cages for a while, and none of the animals had access to food or water.
Officers said all of the animals appeared to be malnourished, while shavings and fresh and dried urine and feces covered the floor and the bottoms of the cages, and the accumulation of the material prevented some cage doors from being opened.
Steppes Stagvelt Starwolf and Stevie Jenna Starwolf were additionally cited for failing to have the dogs vaccinated for rabies and for failing to bury the dead dogs.
The living animals are being cared for at the animal shelter. Several were vetted, and all were thoroughly cleaned.
“Some of the officers involved on this call described the conditions of the animals and the home as the worst they’d ever seen,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our hope is that all these animals will be nursed back to good health and will find new homes where they will be loved and properly cared for. This was a massive undertaking. We had officers there all night processing the scene and removing the animals. Shelter staff and county government officials stepped up to make sure we did the right thing for these animals, and thanks is extended to all those involved.”
Anyone with information about the malnourished animals is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.