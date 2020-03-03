2 arrested for ill treatment of animals in Lancaster County, 26 dogs seized

“Some of the officers involved on this call described the conditions of the animals and the home as the worst they’d ever seen,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our hope is that all these animals will be nursed back to good health and will find new homes where they will be loved and properly cared for. This was a massive undertaking. We had officers there all night processing the scene and removing the animals. Shelter staff and county government officials stepped up to make sure we did the right thing for these animals, and thanks is extended to all those involved.”