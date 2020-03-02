Three arrested after drug raid near school in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on drug charges following a raid in Marlboro County.
The arrests come after the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit began an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics from a home near McColl Elementary Middle School, according to a press release from MCSO.
Deputies executed a search warrant at the home, located on Haywood Street, on Feb. 26.
According to the release, deputies recovered stolen property, a firearm, and seized large amounts of narcotics. Authorities say a wanted fugitive was also apprehended.
Three people were arrested and charged:
- Eric Michael Jordan, 31, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin within proximity to a school, possession of methamphetamines, fugitive from justice warrant from North Carolina.
- Amber Kalyn Goins, 25, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin within proximity to a school, possession of methamphetamine.
- Burl Eugene Cox Jr, 30, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within proximity to a school.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.