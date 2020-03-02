Some businesses in U.S. seeing impacts from coronavirus amid fears illness could spread from overseas packages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the threat of the coronavirus, some businesses across the United States are seeing impacts as many fear ordering packages from overseas.
Barbara Valencia, manager of the Myrtle Beach bridal shop Foxy Lady, said about 90% of their dresses are from China.
With Prom season right around the corner, Valencia said they aren’t worried about those dresses because they were pre-ordered months ago. The issue, however, comes with getting concrete delivery dates because of closed factories.
Valencia said right now, it’s basically a guessing game when it comes to a delivery date. But at this time, it’s not a huge impact for them because their customers are aware and ordering earlier.
However if a bride is coming in for a summer wedding, it might be more difficult because of production.
“So if it’s sitting in a warehouse in another state, in the United States, those are being shipped,” Valencia said. “What’s happening is any production that was being promised is on a halt, without knowing a delivery date," Valencia said.
Health officials say there’s still a lot of unknowns about this form of coronavirus, COVID19, and how it spreads. Some people are hesitant about ordering packages overseas for fears the virus could spread in that manner.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says while they don’t know if this form of coronavirus will behave the same as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which are two other coronaviruses, they can use the information gained from both of the earlier coronaviruses to help.
Due to the low survival rates of the coronaviruses on surfaces, the risk for you to become in contact with the virus from packages or products that are shipped over days or weeks are low, according to the CDC.
Justin Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin, said some of his items do come from overseas, but he orders so far in advance he’s not really impacted right now.
“We are a resort and you have to order in advance, usually nine months in advance to get the best pricing. And what I have ordered is pretty much going to take care of all but the best selling stuff in the summer,” Plyler said.
The CDC says right now, there’s no evidence to support transmission of COVID19 with imported goods and no cases of COVID19 in the United States are associated with imported goods.
