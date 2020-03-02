LIVE: President Trump holds ’Keep America Great’ rally in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is in Charlotte to hold a “Keep America Great” rally Monday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum. This is on the eve of Super Tuesday, and North Carolina is one of several states where delegates are up for grabs.
Viewers can watch the rally below. Mobile app users having problems with the stream can click here to watch.
The rally is starting at 7 p.m and doors opened at 3 p.m. President Trump tweeted that he was on his way to Charlotte just before 5 p.m.
WBTV was on scene when Air Force One was seen arriving in Charlotte just before 6 p.m.
WBTV’s Sky 3 caught video of the crowd outside Bojangles’ Coliseum just after doors opened.
People have been camping outside since Sunday night. Tents were set up in the parking lot as Trump supporters want to secure a spot to see the president. The Bojangles’ Coliseum holds about 9,600 people.
Trump is coming to talk about what North Carolina’s job creation looks like since he’s been in the Oval Office.
In the crowd Sunday night was Republican Chad Brown, a Gaston County Commissioner. He turned his attention over to the Democrats and shared how he was not surprised that Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate dropped out of the race.
“I think over the next few days you’ll see a lot of them falling to the wayside. It’s just the flavor of what’s going on in North Carolina. Obviously, they want to put somebody up against a great person in Donald Trump and what he’s done in his presidency and the promises that he’s kept,” said Gaston County Commissioner Brown.
Another Trump supporter expressed similar feelings.
“You know, there are Democratic candidates who are trying to win their primaries and try to get the nomination to run against Trump, which it doesn’t matter who wins out of any of them, they’re not going to beat President Trump,” said Glenn Hudecek.
The president landed aboard Air Force One around 6 p.m. Several major roads are closed between 4 and 9 p.m. due the presidential rally.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead if travelling in the area and to expect major delays.
This will be the president’s second visit to Charlotte in less than a month. He spoke at an “opportunity now” summit at CPCC on Feb. 7.
FULL COVERAGE: Republican National Convention in Charlotte
Charlotte will also be hosting the Republican National Convention in late August.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.