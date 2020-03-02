Myrtle Beach officials prepared for potential impacts of coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials with the city of Myrtle Beach say they are prepared for potential impacts.
A press release from the city of Myrtle Beach states the city’s emergency management staff is monitoring the situation and participating in state conference calls with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The CDC and DHEC are mounting an aggressive public health response to identify potential cases early and prevent additional spread where possible,” the release stated.
According to the CDC, the risk to the American public remains low.
Myrtle Beach officials say the city has reviewed its response plans for potential coronavirus impacts and is prepared to act swiftly for the safety of the public and the city’s staff.
