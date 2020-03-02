LIVE: Gov. McMaster shares S.C. preparations for coronavirus following special meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster called a meeting of the S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus disease to South Carolinians.
The meeting was Monday at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The governor’s office says the committee meeting brought together the following people: “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”
Following the meeting, officials will share an update on preparations in the state. It is expected at any moment. Watch that live right here.
As of now, the governor’s office says no cases of the coronavirus (COVID-2019) have been identified at this time.
- Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
- Stocks open higher on Wall Street following a 7-day rout
- Surgeon general urges people to stop buying face masks amid coronavirus fears
- ‘There’s no reason to panic at all’: Trump discusses coronavirus threat
- School districts, UofSC preparing in case coronavirus spreads to S.C.
- S.C. health officials share coronavirus preparations, Sen. Graham meets with CDC
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken the following proactive steps to protect the health of the public:
- Developed tools for the investigation of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases and provided training to epidemiology staff across the state to investigate and report cases.
- Communicated information to hospital laboratories, infection preventionists, and physicians to keep them informed about how to identify and report possible cases to DHEC.
- Communicated information regarding the virus and prevention resources to hospitals, businesses, schools and state agencies across the state.
- Held an informational briefing for legislators and reporters on COVID-19 preparations and activities in South Carolina last month.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.