Man gets 12 years for robbing Georgetown bank

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man will spend over a decade behind bars for robbing a Georgetown bank in 2017, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Labron P. Marsh, 23, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to armed robbery before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge William Seals, who sentenced him to serve 12 years in prison.
Marsh’s charge stemmed from December 2017 when The Citizens Bank on Exchange Street in Georgetown was robbed.
This case was investigated by Georgetown police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
