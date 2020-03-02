Judge sentences Georgetown man for trafficking crack cocaine

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine.
Vincedric Holmes, 25, entered an Alford plea last month to trafficking cocaine base more than 28 grams, but less than 100 grams. In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit that they are guilty, but acknowledges that a jury would likely convict based on evidence.
A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
Holmes was arrested back in April 2018 after members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit took part in an undercover drug investigation.
“This drug bust by Georgetown County deputies and DEU agents lead to a large portion of drugs being removed from the streets of Georgetown County,” said Richard Todd, a senior assistant solicitor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “We appreciate the diligent work of law enforcement to keep our communities safe and drug-free.”
