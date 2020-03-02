Horry County police assist in tiger investigation at Waccatee Zoo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is helping with an investigation at Waccatee Zoo in the Socastee area, after receiving numerous complaints.
The majority of the complaints surround Lila, a senior tiger at the facility.
Officials with the police department said at this time Lila is under the care of a veterinarian who has assured that the tiger is being well cared for and is not in immediate danger, despite her appearance. There have been reports that she is losing fur and almost bald.
Horry County police officers also conducted a site visit and have interviewed several people including the owner of the Waccatee Zoo and the veterinarian caring for Lila.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is the primary agency investigating the complaints and has been investigating the facility.
The Horry County Police Department said it is currently waiting for the results of tests done by the vet overseeing Lila’s care and an inspection report from the USDA.
“We are taking these concerns seriously, coordinating closely with State and federal agencies, and we will provide regular updates on the investigation,” the police department said in a release.
