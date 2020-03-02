Georgetown man, 52, accused of sexually assaulting minor, providing alcohol

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said sexually assaulted a minor.
Michael Micheau, 52, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
Deputies were called on Sunday to Tidelands Waccamaw Community hospital where they met with a minor who reported a sexual assault.
Investigators collected additional witness statements along with physical and electronic evidence that they said matched up with the victim’s account of the attack.
Micheau was arrested on Monday without incident.
He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.