FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rain likely this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break from the rain, more heavy rain returns through the week.
We’ll begin to see showers arrive overnight, some lingering into the morning commute Tuesday. A brief break arrives through mid-day with more showers likely into the evening. We remain warm Tuesday as afternoon highs approach 70°.
Wednesday morning starts off quiet, with cloudy skies but slim rain chances. Most of the daylight hours remain dry but heavy rain begins to filter in late in the day. Expect the rain turn heavy after sunset and linger through the overnight hours. We’re once again warm with temperatures topping out around 65°.
The ongoing heavy rain will continue into Thursday, likely on-and-off through most of the day. The heaviest rain all week likely arrives through the second half of Thursday with ponding on the roadways likely an issue for the evening commute Thursday. Expect the rain to continue through the evening, eventually clearing out by sunrise Friday.
Rain totals for most spots will range between 1″ and 3″, although some locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out. Most of this fall from late Wednesday through late Thursday.
Another drying trend arrives late in the week with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday.
