FIRST ALERT: Rain returns with milder temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild and unsettled weather will return through the middle of the week with several rounds of rain on the way.
Today will see a big warm up from the cool temperatures over the weekend. Temperatures by this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 60s along the Grand Strand and upper 60s to near 70 across the Pee Dee. Clear skies early in the day will give way to increasing clouds and eventually mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
The first round of showers arrives overnight tonight with temperatures remaining mild - only dropping into the middle and upper 50s.
Tuesday will see the risk of showers at times through the day, but steady rain is not expected. Despite cloudy skies and showers at times, temperatures will continue to warm with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70. Tuesday’s rain chances increase to 60%.
Wednesday will offer up a brief break in showers, although a few will remain possible at times with rain chances at 40%. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 50s and climb into the lower and middle 60s.
Thursday will offer up the best risk of rain this week and steady rain will be likely along with pockets of heavier rain. Temperatures will also cool into the lower and middle 50s making for a raw and wet day.
Rainfall totals through Thursday will average 1 to 2 inches for most of the region with the chance that some isolated areas see as much as 3 inches. No significant flooding problems are expected.
