FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely by late Wednesday, Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will bring several more rounds of rain to the region through Thursday. Some of the rain may be heavy at times.
Spotty showers will be likely through the late evening hours tonight before tapering off by 10:00 PM. Temperatures will remain mild with overnight readings in the upper 50s to near 60. A few areas of fog may develop.
Wednesday morning starts off quiet, with cloudy skies and a few areas of drizzle. The next round of rain will gradually overspread the area by Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The rain will likely turn heavy at times after sunset and linger through the overnight hours. Despite the clouds and showers at times on Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the middle 60s.
The rainfall forecast during the day Thursday is a little more complex and is highly dependent on where the heaviest band of rain sets up. If the band of heavy rain develops across the region, rain totals could reach as high as 3 to 4 inches.
If the band of heaviest rain is just south of the region, additional rainfall totals would likely only be an inch or so.
Either way, Thursday will be a wet, raw and windy day. The heaviest rain likely arrives through the second half of Thursday with ponding on the roadways likely an issue for the evening commute. In addition to the rain, gusty winds and colder temperatures in the 50s will make for a nasty day.
Rain totals from tonight through Thursday evening will range between 1″ and 3″, although some locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
Another drying trend arrives late in the week with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday. Cooler temperatures will arrive by the weekend with daytime readings in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s.
