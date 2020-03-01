Tigers Rally For 5-2 Win Over Gamecocks To Claim Series

Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score the game’s first run, then Noah Campbell grounded a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. In the seventh inning, Hawkins hit another sacrifice fly to tie the score 2-2, then Parker lined a two-out double to right-center to score two runs. Adam Hackenberg added a run-scoring single in the four-run frame.