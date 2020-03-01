WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette

WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette
Cpl. Andrew Gillette was killed in the line of duty Tuesday while trying to serve an eviction order at house in Dalzell. (Source: SCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 1, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 1:42 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of life for Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette will be held Sunday at the Sumter County Civic Center.

The Civic Center is located at 700 West Liberty Street in Sumter.

Visitation for Cpl. Gillette will be held at 2 p.m. The funeral will take place at 3 p.m.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE >>>

RELATED STORIES:

Cpl. Gillette was killed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice.

Although Gillette was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, he died from the injuries he sustained.

He is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.