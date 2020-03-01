WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of life for Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette will be held Sunday at the Sumter County Civic Center.
The Civic Center is located at 700 West Liberty Street in Sumter.
Visitation for Cpl. Gillette will be held at 2 p.m. The funeral will take place at 3 p.m.
Cpl. Gillette was killed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice.
Although Gillette was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, he died from the injuries he sustained.
He is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.
