Silver Alert issued for missing NC man with cognitive impairment

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Tyrrell County need your help finding a missing 76-year-old man who went missing in Columbia, North Carolina.
Roy William Manley suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue and white checkered shirt, a blue jacket and dark blue pants. He may be driving a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car with N.C. license plate No. FEN6903.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Sgt. M. Sheppard at the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office at 252-796-2251.
