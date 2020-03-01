Robeson County deputies arrest one after stabbing leaves victim in ‘serious condition’

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County have a man in custody Sunday after a violent incident sent one to the hospital.
57-year-old James M. Thompson of Fairmont is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor larceny after deputies say he stabbed a victim in a dispute over money.
Law enforcement responded to the 14000 block of Hwy 41 S., Fairmont in response to the incident, where they say they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim is in serious condition in an area hospital according to authorities.
The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
