Tom Steyer drops out of Democratic race after S.C. primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NBC News/WMBF) – Billionaire Tom Steyer has dropped out of the race for president following a disappointing finish in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, according to NBC News.
Steyer made the announcement following his finish in S.C. Saturday night. With 87 percent of the vote in, Steyer had just 11 percent of the vote — despite spending millions of dollars on campaigning in the Palmetto State.
He finished third behind victor Joe Biden, with 49 percent of the unofficial results, and Bernie Sanders at 20 percent.
