Gamecocks set program record for consecutive wins with 60-52 victory over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan set to play their final regular-season game at Colonial Life Arena, top-ranked South Carolina wanted to finish the season in style.
Herbert Harrigan made sure that happened by leading the charge with 20 points as the Gamecocks defeated No. 12 Texas A&M 60-52 for their program-record 23rd consecutive win.
Herbert Harrigan wasted no time getting started for the Gamecocks. The senior forward opened the contest scoring 15 of Carolina’s 19 first-quarter points as the Gamecocks finished the period with a 19-12 lead.
Herbert Harrigan finished the half with a team-high 17 points.
Despite Herbert Harrigan’s hot start, Carolina struggled offensively in the first half shooting just over 37% from the floor, but Texas A&M didn’t fare much better. The Aggies shot just over 27% from the field as Carolina took a 31-22 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Gamecocks extend would lead the Aggies by as many as 17 as Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston combined for 10 of the team’s 20 points in the frame. With that, the Gamecocks took a 51-38 lead heading into the fourth.
The Gamecocks were able to wrap up the victory in the fourth quarter as Boston finished the contest with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The win also wraps up a perfect 16-0 season in conference play.
South Carolina will enter the SEC Tournament in Greenville as the top seed and will play their first game of the tournament on Friday.
