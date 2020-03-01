FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather and rain chances return for new work week

We will start tomorrow off on the cooler note once again. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight. A few locations along the beaches will only drop down into the low-mid 40s but a jacket will still be needed as you head out the door. By the afternoon hours, look for highs to climb nicely. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s for the start of the week but sadly rain chances will begin to reappear.