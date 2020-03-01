FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather and rain chances return for new work week

Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow before the rain chances bring in more cloud cover overnight Monday. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | March 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 5:15 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the new work week, warmer weather and rain chances will greet us.

We will start tomorrow off on the cooler note once again. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight. A few locations along the beaches will only drop down into the low-mid 40s but a jacket will still be needed as you head out the door. By the afternoon hours, look for highs to climb nicely. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s for the start of the week but sadly rain chances will begin to reappear.

Rain chances increase with each new day this work week.
The clouds will filter in during the afternoon with a few showers possible. Look for rain chances at 20% late Monday with better chances arriving overnight and into Tuesday morning. That system will bring rain chances up to 40% on Tuesday through both the morning and afternoon hours.

The chances of rain arrive late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Highs will reach the lower 70s Tuesday before another round of rain arrives on Wednesday. That round of rain will be heavier late Wednesday, likely lingering through Thursday. Rain totals will range from 1-2" for most of the area.

A round of heavy rain arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday bringing 1-2" of rain.
Look for the temperatures to drop as the rain chances go up. We'll go from the 70s on Tuesday, down to the 60s on Wednesday and the upper 50s by Thursday.

A round of heavy rain arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday bringing 1-2" of rain.
