FIRST ALERT: Rain chances, warmer weather set to arrive soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly Sunday, warmer temperatures and rounds of heavy rain are set to arrive.
A frosty start Sunday morning turns to a cool afternoon as we top out around 51°. Clouds begin to increase late in the day but rain chances are slim through tonight.
The clouds continue to filter in Monday with a few showers possible late in the day. IT will turn noticeably warmer as afternoon highs hit 64° Monday afternoon.
Rain chances really start to ramp up Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll start with more showers late in the day Tuesday. Another round of heavier rain arrives late Wednesday, likely lingering through Thursday. Rain totals will range between 1” and 2” for most of the area.
We’ll remain warm through Tuesday as most of the area hits 70°. As the better rain chances return, cooler weather will begin to filter in. Afternoon highs fall back into the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.