Biden projected to win in ‘First in the South’ primary in S.C., according to AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Joe Biden is expected to claim victory in Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary, according to the Associated Press.
NBC News is also projecting the former vice president will win the Palmetto State.
The presidential hopeful has been crisscrossing the state ahead of the “First in the South” primary.
Biden saw a surge in the polls in recent days, coming in the wake of key endorsements such as the one from S.C. Congressman Jim Clyburn earlier this week. On Thursday, he appeared at Coastal Carolina University and talked about unity, restoring the middle class and his plan to defeat President Donald Trump if elected to represent the Democratic party.
