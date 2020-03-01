Biden projected to win in ‘First in the South’ primary in S.C., according to AP

Biden projected to win in ‘First in the South’ primary in S.C., according to AP
Joe Biden is projected to get his first primary win in South Caroina.
February 29, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 7:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Joe Biden is expected to claim victory in Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary, according to the Associated Press.

NBC News is also projecting the former vice president will win the Palmetto State.

Sample HTML block

The presidential hopeful has been crisscrossing the state ahead of the “First in the South” primary.

Biden saw a surge in the polls in recent days, coming in the wake of key endorsements such as the one from S.C. Congressman Jim Clyburn earlier this week. On Thursday, he appeared at Coastal Carolina University and talked about unity, restoring the middle class and his plan to defeat President Donald Trump if elected to represent the Democratic party.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.