43-year-old man arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cheraw, S.C.

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A 43-year-old man has been arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cheraw, South Carolina.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 43-year-old Matthew Austin Crow on 18 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators state Crow distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
Crow was arrested on Feb. 27, 2020 and is charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
