President Trump attacks Democrats, rallies supporters in S.C. hours before primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - All week Democrats have been campaigning in South Carolina, making their pitch to voters and attacking President Donald Trump.
But on the eve of one of the party’s biggest days, the president flew into the Palmetto State and hit back.
“The good citizens of South Carolina have had a front row seat to the extremism of the Democrat candidates,” Trump said.
Addressing a packed stadium in North Charleston, the president attacked the media’s coverage of the coronavirus, applauded Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and asked the crowd to cheer for the candidate most likely to lose in the general election.
“Who is easier for us, not me, to beat -- Crazy Bernie or Sleepy Joe,” the president asked the crowd. “I don’t know, maybe Crazy Bernie has it.”
Trump gauged the crowd’s reaction to each of the candidates after first singling out billionaire and activist Tom Steyer.
“I thought I knew all the wealthy people,” Trump said. “This guy Tom Steyer… Mr. Impeachment. How did that work out, Tom? You spent millions and millions of dollars in Iowa… and he got less than one percent.”
In addition to attacking Steyer, Sanders and Biden, President Trump also addressed the other candidates running for the Democratic nomination. He criticized Michael Bloomberg’s debate performance, called Sen. Elizabeth Warren “mean,” and said Sen. Amy Klobuchar is “not going to happen.”
The president has made similar visits to other early-voting states over the past few weeks.
It was a moment supporters traveled across state lines and waited days and hours in the cold to see.
“Donald Trump is probably one of the only people I’d wait out here for,” Morgan Acord, a college student in Charleston, said. “I think it got to like 32 degrees here last night. I was sitting in my chair here shaking. It’s going to be worth it. I get to see the president. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a president. I probably wouldn’t do it for anyone else.”
Acord was in line more than 24 hours before the rally started, and she says there were still more than a hundred people outside the North Charleston Coliseum when she arrived.
They were all equally as passionate about the president -- and South Carolinia Republicans were thrilled Trump came exactly when he did.
“I like that he scheduled it to be in town right when the Democrats are here,” Jamie Walker said.
Walker is a longtime supporter of the President and said the rally is a reminder to Democrats in the state.
“He reminds everyone running in the 2020 election that he has these numbers and he can put them up as well as anyone else can,” Walker said.
Trump won South Carolina in 2016 by a wide margin. He defeated Hillary Clinton in the general election by 14 points in the state.
All of South Carolina’s Republican U.S. Senators and Representatives joined President Trump on the stage.
Scott lead the crowd in a series of cheers calling for supporters to scream if they want four more years of the Trump administration. Graham thanked the president for appointing conservative justices, the economy, and putting up with everything he goes through.
Graham is facing Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who has made attacking the senator a centerpiece of his campaign message. Harrison has raised a significant sum so far in the race, but he is still trailing Graham in the polls.
The South Carolina Democratic Party commented on Trump’s visit and said that South Carolina “deserves better than Trump’s broken promises.” And they also said, “Donald Trump has spent three years working to undermine our health care, raise taxes, and cut the safety net programs that South Carolina families depend on.”
The South Carolina Democratic primary is Saturday, Feb. 29. There will be no Republican primary in South Carolina because the party decided there’s no “legitimate primary challenger” to President Trump.
