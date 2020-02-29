Police searching for woman missing from West Ashley

Celia Sweeney (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | February 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 5:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Celia Sweeney, 28, is believed to be with her vehicle, a 2003 blue Audi A4 with license plate 8VD510-MA, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Celia Sweeney is believed to be with her vehicle, which is similar to the one pictured: a 2003 blue Audi A4 with license plate 8VD510-MA. (Source: Charleston Police Department)

This vehicle was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Westchase Drive in West Ashley, police say.

Anyone who spots Sweeney or her vehicle is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

