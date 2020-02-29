Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach returns on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Yes, it’s that time of year again – the paid parking season returns to Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the paid parking season runs March 1 through Oct. 31.
Myrtle Beach residents can apply for parking decals, which are valid through December 2020 and are tied to where the car “lives.” Personal use vehicles that are registered within the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid are eligible for the decals, the post states.
The city has seven-day visitor parking passes, non-resident decals, and non-resident golf cart decals available. See the below post for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.