Man wanted for questioning in Dillon armed robbery case

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon police are looking for a man who may have information about an armed robbery.
Police released a surveillance picture of a man who is wanted for questioning in the case.
The Dillon Police Department did not indicate in the Facebook post where the armed robbery happened. WMBF News has reached out to police for more information.
Anyone who can help identify the man or has information on the armed robbery case is asked to call Investigator Tyler at 843-495-0944.
