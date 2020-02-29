Joe Biden spoke with community at Toliver’s Barbershop ahead of SC primary

Chris Toliver, the co-owner of Toliver’s barbershop, says that Toliver’s is a place for hair cuts, but its also a place for people to talk about things happening in the community, including faith, sports, and politics. Joe Biden said during a speech after spending time in the barbershop that that is the reason he came to talk to people at the barbershop today, to hear about issues affecting the community in Columbia, and to open up the conversation about the need for change in Columbia and across the country.