Horry County elections officials make final preps before Saturday’s Democratic primary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Democratic primary is the last before Super Tuesday and Horry County is doing what it can to make sure the election goes smoothly.
In November, cities across Horry County had the chance to experience new voter machines. Saturday will be the first time those machines will be used in a countywide election.
Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Director Sandy Martin said poll workers have been trained on the machines and there will be volunteers walking around to voters.
After issues in previous state primaries, Horry County officials are prepared to provide a smooth process to anyone voting on Saturday.
“Our poll workers went through a two and a half maybe three-hour training and they go over everything that goes on at the polls as well as the polling system. They get a complete demonstration on how to open, close, how to vote people and they have written instructions,” Martin said.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. WMBF News will bring you coverage as the results come in both on-air and online at wmbfnews.com.
