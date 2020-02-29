HCFR: One displaced after early morning fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fire officials are still investigating Saturday after an early morning blaze severely damaged a home in Horry County.
The information comes via a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the fire.
HCFR is still investigating the blaze. The SC division of the Red Cross is assisting the adult displaced by the fire.
WMBF News will contonue to update this story as more information is made available.
