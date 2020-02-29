Guns & Hoses charity softball game benefits ‘Project Lifesaver’ for Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand first responders are enjoying a friendly rivalry Saturday that is for a good cause.
The Guns & Hoses charity softball game is benefiting SOS Health Care Inc. Project Lifesaver for Horry County. The event started at 10 a.m. Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
The semi-finals game is taking place Saturday at 3:30 p.m., followed by the championship game at 5 p.m.
For those who aren’t attending but would still like to donate to Project Lifesaver, they can do so by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.