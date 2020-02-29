Five finalists named for Horry County Schools’ ‘Teacher of the Year’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Five of Horry County’s brightest teachers have a reason to smile Saturday.
The list of ten semi-finalists was narrowed to five when Horry County Schools named the top five finalists for HCS Teacher of the Year this week.
- Leanne Hagen , Conway Middle
- Christian Huggins, Green Sea Floyds Middle
- Jennifer Wells, North Myrtle Beach High
- Elizabeth Hendrick, Pee Dee Elementary
- Ashley Casey, St. James Elementary
During the next step of the recognition program’s process, members of the district’s selection committee will visit finalists for classroom observations.
A winner will be announced the evening of May 11 during the HCS Teacher of the Year Recognition Ceremony.
