Five finalists named for Horry County Schools’ ‘Teacher of the Year’
Five of Horry County’s brightest teachers have another reason to smile Saturday. (Source: Horry County Schools)
By WMBF News Staff | February 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 4:58 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Five of Horry County’s brightest teachers have a reason to smile Saturday.

The list of ten semi-finalists was narrowed to five when Horry County Schools named the top five finalists for HCS Teacher of the Year this week.

  • Leanne Hagen , Conway Middle
  • Christian Huggins, Green Sea Floyds Middle
  • Jennifer Wells, North Myrtle Beach High
  • Elizabeth Hendrick, Pee Dee Elementary
  • Ashley Casey, St. James Elementary

During the next step of the recognition program’s process, members of the district’s selection committee will visit finalists for classroom observations.

A winner will be announced the evening of May 11 during the HCS Teacher of the Year Recognition Ceremony.

