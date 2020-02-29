FIRST ALERT: Widespread frost Sunday, heavy rain threat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather is set to return, quickly followed by another round of heavy rain.
Widespread frost looks likely Sunday morning as temperatures tumble to 31° along the Grand Strand, upper 20s just a few miles inland. A few more clouds are set to arrive late in the day but rain chances remain very low. Don’t expect much of a warm-up as we only hit 51° Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures turn much warmer next week, hitting 64° Monday and into the 70s by Tuesday. With the warmth comes the rain chances, starting with a couple of showers Monday afternoon.
Rain chances ramp up through mid-week with heavier rounds of rain possible Wednesday and Thursday. Rain totals could hit 2″ in spots through late Thursday. Temperatures will turn cooler late in the week as afternoon highs fall back into the 50s.
