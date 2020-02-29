FIRST ALERT: Cold mornings and plenty of sunshine, rain chances return next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cold start to the weekend as the temperatures fall into the mid 30s for many locations this morning.
If you are headed out to vote in the Primary, grab the coat if headed to the polls early. You’ll be able to ditch the coat and trade it in for a light jacket by the afternoon today with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Regardless of what your Saturday plans are, the forecast looks nice for this afternoon. Enjoy it.
The coldest morning of the week arrives tonight and into Sunday morning as most of the area falls into the upper 20s. Expect a hard freeze and widespread frost to start the day on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will continue and keep afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s for the second half of the weekend.
Warmer weather and rain chances increase for next week. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s by Monday afternoon, before temperatures reach the 70s by Tuesday! The clouds will filter back in and a few isolated rain chances will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.
The best rain chance of the week still looks to arrive Wednesday and into Thursday as another cold front looks to bring a line of showers to the area. This is something we will continue to keep an eye on. For now, enjoy the sunshine and cooler weather.
