Restaurant Scorecard: Rodent droppings, evidence of rodent nesting found at Conway restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control found evidence of some unwanted guests at one Conway restaurant.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Jade Hibachi at 201 Graduate Road in Conway.
Inspectors found scoops in food products with dried-on food matter and grime. They said the scoop in the sugar container had encrusted food matter and the blender was stored dirty.
Health crews said pans of rice were stacked and covered during the cooling process, not allowing for proper airflow for cooling.
The inspection report showed that rodent droppings were found in the back storage area and there was also evidence of rodent nesting.
Health crews found shelves in the walk-in-cooler had an accumulation of mold and grime and fan blade guards had an excessive accumulation of dust.
Inspectors said the cooler had an accumulation of food matter and grime. They added that wire shelving, sides of the cooking equipment, knobs at the hand sink, door handles at the cooler, hood filters and food containers all had a build-up of grease and/or grime.
Walls had an accumulation of splash and grease and floors had a build-up of grime under the equipment and shelving, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors gave Jade Hibachi an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Scatori’s at 1399 South Commons Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Date markings were not seen on ready to eat foods being held more than 24 hours, the inspection report states.
Health crews also found pizza boxes stored on the floor and cinder blocks were used under the three-compartment sink.
Crews also noted dust and grime accumulation on wire shelving. They also found debris accumulation on shelving and counters and under the microwave. There was grease accumulation beside the fryer, the pizza oven and on the hood, according to the inspection report.
The inspectors said the floor was in poor repair at the dish wash area, the corner of the wall and the baseboard were also in poor repair and grease accumulation was found on the floor under equipment.
Inspectors gave Scatori’s an 88 out of 100.
How about a perfect score quadruple play this week. Marco’s Pizza at 2607 Highway 17 in Garden City, Subway at 2005 Oakhearst Road, Papa Johns at 4504 Socastee Boulevard both in Myrtle Beach and another Papa Johns at 2246 Highway 501 in Conway each gave those perfect performances. Congratulations to the four of you.
