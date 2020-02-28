Rep. Tom Rice releases statement on coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice released a statement Friday amid fears of the coronavirus spreading across the United States.
The statement reads:
"The spread of Coronavirus has people justifiably on edge. The headlines are scary. As the virus has spread outside of China, the World Health Organization has raised its threat assessment. The Center for Disease Control has determined that the United States will see an increase in cases and spread from person to person. It is likely to get worse before it gets better.
But that being said, the risk of infection in the United States today remains very low. There are only 60 confirmed cases in a nation of over 300,000,000 people. Forty-four of those came from one cruise ship. No one in the United States has died from this disease. In 70 to 80 percent of cases the symptoms are mild.
The Administration is working with the various agencies including the Center for Disease Control, the National Institute of Health and the Food and Drug Administration to ensure the safety and well-being of all Americans. Rest assured that a bipartisan Congress stands ready to provide necessary resources.
Everyone can help prevent the spread of any illness, including Coronavirus by taking a few simple precautions: wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, stay up to date on vaccinations, and stay home if you feel unwell.
If you believe you are showing symptoms or have any question, please call: 800-CDC-INFO.”
Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and taking other precautionary measures ahead of the possibility that the coronavirus could spread.
On Wednesday, President Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would oversee the nation’s response, saying the United States is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings.
