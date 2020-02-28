Police search for man who robbed Darlington Sav-Way early Friday morning while armed

RAW: Surveillance video of Sav-Way robbery suspect
By WMBF News Staff | February 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 9:18 AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Darlington Sav-Way early Friday morning. (Source: Darlington Police Department)

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, a man walked into the Sav-Way off Lamar Highway around 2:11 a.m., pointed a weapon at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk said the man was wearing khaki pants, a navy-blue jacket and a dark shirt on his head.

According to the clerk, the man was 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Darlington police at (843) 398-4026.

