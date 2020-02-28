Police arrest man accused of pulling gun during fight at Lumberton Walmart

By WMBF News Staff | February 28, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:14 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The man who police say pulled a gun during a fight at a Lumberton Walmart has been arrested.

According to a press release from Lumberton police, 26-year-old Willie Montrel Floyd turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Floyd pulled a gun and started a physical altercation with another man inside the store Thursday.

“The altercation was a result of an ongoing dispute between the two,” the release stated.

Authorities do not believe any shots were fired during the incident.

Floyd is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

According to the release, no physical injuries were reported but medical personnel were called to the scene for a person suffering from an unknown medical condition.

Floyd was booked in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

