Police arrest man accused of pulling gun during fight at Lumberton Walmart

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The man who police say pulled a gun during a fight at a Lumberton Walmart has been arrested.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, 26-year-old Willie Montrel Floyd turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The altercation was a result of an ongoing dispute between the two,” the release stated.
Authorities do not believe any shots were fired during the incident.
Floyd is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.
According to the release, no physical injuries were reported but medical personnel were called to the scene for a person suffering from an unknown medical condition.
Floyd was booked in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
