Neighbors in Little River, Longs area report homes shaking; unclear what caused it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News received several messages and calls from viewers reporting that they felt their homes shake Thursday night.
Viewers in the area of Little River, Longs and Cherry Grove reached out saying that they felt a shaking around 7 p.m.
WMBF News reached out to the Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue, but officials said their crews searched the area and couldn’t find anything that would have caused any kind of shaking.
We also checked the U.S. Geological Survey to see if any earthquakes were recorded, but there aren’t any reports of any hitting the area.
Earlier this month, neighbors in the Carolina Forest area told WMBF News that they heard a loud boom in the area. It turns out that Horry County police detonated an unexploded ordnance in the area.
As of right now, there is no indication that an ordnance caused the shaking in the northern part of the county on Thursday night.
We will bring you any information if officials determine what caused the shaking.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.