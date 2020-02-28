Police: Man pulls gun during fight in Lumberton Walmart, police looking for two suspects

LUMBERTON, NC. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies responded to a Lumberton Walmart after receiving a call about a possible active shooter situation in the store.
The Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were called around 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the Walmart on Fayetteville Road.
Once on the scene, officers were able to quickly determine there was not an active shooting situation.
An investigation found that two men got into a fight inside the store, and one of the men showed a gun before, during and after the fight.
Police said that people inside the store tried to break up the fight before both men ran outside of the store.
Police said there’s no indication that shots were fired inside the Walmart, and they’re still working to determine if any shots were fired outside of the store.
They added that there’s no indication that anyone was shot.
The investigation determined that the two men drove away from the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The Walmart on Fayetteville Road will be closed and won’t reopen before 7 a.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.