Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Conway area apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man last week at an apartment complex near Conway.
Jaquan Nichols, 23, is charged with murder in connection to 29-year-old Timothy Davis’ death on Feb. 19 at the Coastal Villa Apartments.
Arrest warrants show that Nichols shot Davis once and caused his death.
“Evidence determined that the defendant did participate in shooting of the victim without just cause and with malice aforethought, causing Davis’ death,” the warrant states.
Records show he was booked into jail on Tuesday.
