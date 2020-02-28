Local doctor, election official talk preps to avoid the spread of germs at the polls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With thousands expected to head to the polls Saturday to vote in the South Carolina Democratic primary, some folks may be concerned about the spread of germs amid fears of the coronavirus.
Sandy Martin, the director of registration and elections for Horry County, said they’re wiping down polling machines to cut down on germs before they are sent out to voting locations.
There are 125 precincts in Horry County, and Martin said it’s too costly to send hand sanitizer to every single location. However, some locations will have hand sanitizers in the form of dispensers on the walls.
Martin added election officials will also be going around to different precincts to help clean the polling machines.
“We have what we call rovers. They go around to the precincts periodically during the day and they’ll have supplies to clean the screens when they get there," Martin said.
Health officials also encourage you to bring your own hand sanitizer any time you’re out in the public.
Dr. Roxanne Latimer with Tidelands Health said it’s as simple keeping your hands clean.
“If you are healthy, just make sure you’re being aware of washing your hands frequently because you touch surfaces all the time,” Latimer said. You touch, ya know, counters, levers for voting, open and close doors. Try not to touch your face, try not to touch your nose.”
Latimer added if you are sick and you have to go out, wear a face mask to stop the spread of germs. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said if you’re healthy, there’s no need to wear a face mask.
