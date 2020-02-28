Lawsuit: North Myrtle Beach surf shop owner was under the influence, caused fire that damaged two businesses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of a liquor store in North Myrtle Beach has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a nearby surf shop, alleging a fire he started while under the influence damaged the two businesses.
Court documents state the suit was filed Feb. 27 by Cherry Grove Liquors, who named Sean Redmond and Trunkplayer Surf and Skate as the defendants.
The lawsuit alleges Redmond “was under the influence of alcohol and other illegal substances” when he intentionally caused a fire to start while at Trunplayer on June 26, 2018.
That fire spread to the adjacent liquor store on Sea Mountain Highway, “causing significant property damage,” according to the suit.
Cherry Grove Liquors’ owners are asking for an unspecified amount of damages.
WMBF News attempted to reach Redmond for comment at the number listed for Trunkplayer Surf and Skate. No one answered the call and the voicemail box was said to be full.
